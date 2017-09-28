LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT AUTOBIOGRAPHY DYNAMIC SDV6 - 7 SEATS - BEST COLOUR COMBO

car description

If the Range Rover and the Evoque consummated their relationship the offspring would look exactly like the Range Rover Sport. The Sport is contemporary and exactly what buyers in this market expect: discreet, but not too subtle. In its price range, the Range Rover Sport is the best all-rounder on sale today bar none. There are cars in its class that run it close, but none can match its stunning blend of performance, handling, practicality, and off-road competence. This virtually brand new example comes in Autobiography Dynamic specification which befits its flagship status, introducing as standard: High Beam Assist for the headlights, configurable interior mood lighting, Meridian surround sound audio system, adaptive cruise control with Queue Assist, heated and cooled front seats, HD navigation, four-corner air suspension with automatic levelling, Terrain Response, Descent Control, Say-What-You-See voice control, perforated leather seats with 14-way electric front seat adjustment and memory function, paddle-shifters, heated rear seats, powered steering column adjustment, heated steering wheel, rear-view camera, 21-inch alloys, illuminated tread-plates, twin-speed transfer box, torq