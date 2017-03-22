£28,490 28490.00GBP
United Kingdom
Benz Bavarian are proud to present this beauty of a Range Rover Autobiography Sport. Fitted with a sports exhaust this vehicle sounds like a true V8 and really stands out from other Range Rovers. The interior colour way is gorgeous and in immaculate condition, a true stunner. Our highest priority is customer service, for any enquiries call us on 01332 840272. Specification Satellite Navigation Adaptive Cruise Control with Forward Alert Climate Control Cruise Control Parking Aid (Front/Rear) Heated Seats Harmon/Kardon Logic 7 Surround Audio System Heated Front Screen Seats Electric (Memory Driver/Passenger) Alloy Wheels (20in) Paint Metallic Rain Sensor In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD) Electric Windows (Front/Rear) Alarm Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface) Upholstery Leather
land-rover range-rover sport autobiography alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control harmon-kardon heated-seats leather metallic parking-sensor sat-nav v8 2010 hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british range rover
