Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography

£59,990 59990.00GBP


United Kingdom

Benz Bavarian is proud to present our absolutely unbelievable Range Rover Sport Autobiography. This car is pure luxury. Must drive to appreciate how amazing is feels and looks. You will fall in love. Specification Bluetooth Phone Connection Centre Console Adaptive Xenon Headlamps with LED Signature Keyless Entry Centre Armrest with Cubby Box and Rear Centre Armrest Automatic Headlamps with High Beam Assist Power Single Piece Tailgate 3 Zone Climate Control, Driver and Passenger Sunvisor with Illuminated Vanity Mirror Third Brake Light Front Climate Seats Voice Control for Navigation Heated Steering Wheel Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors with Visual Display and Rear Parking Camera Premium Metallic Paint Volumetric Alarm (Includes Plus Tilt Sensor & Battery Backed Sounder and All Perimetric Features) Power Operated Child Locks Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue Assist Intelligent Emergency Braking & Active Seat Belts Push Button Keyless Start Stop Exterior Mirrors – Electric Adjustment Includes Heated Washer Jets Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) with Cornering Brake Control (CBC) Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC) and Gradient Release Contro

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9198
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    25000 mi
