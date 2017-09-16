loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT Diesel 3.0 SDV6 (306) HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto (7 seat)

Droitwich £60,990 60990.00GBP

Listers Land Rover Droitwich
Droitwich, WR99AY, Worcestershire
United Kingdom

£60,990
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: Diesel 3.0 SDV6 (306) HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto (7 seat) Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11795 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Land Rover Range Rover Sport Diesel Estate Finished in Santorini Black Specification Includes Leather, Ebony 'Oxford' perforated, Heated seats, Rear view camera, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Bluetooth audio streaming, Digital radio (DAB), Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Gradient Release Control (GRC), Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Intelligent stop/start system, Power-assisted steering

  • Ad ID
    22275
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    11795 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
