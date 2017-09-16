LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT Diesel 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

Droitwich £47,990 47990.00GBP
Listers Land Rover Droitwich
Droitwich, WR99AY, Worcestershire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: Diesel 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25601 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Santorini Black
Land Rover Range Rover Sport Diesel Estate Finished in Santorini Black Specification Includes Leather, Ebony 'Oxford' perforated, Contrast roof - Silver, 'Shadow Zebrano' wood veneer, Electrically deployable tow bar, Paint finish: metallic, Sliding panoramic roof, 'Morzine' trim finisher, Space-saver spare wheel, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Bluetooth audio streaming, Digital radio (DAB), 'Say What You See' voice control, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Front fog lamps
