LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT Diesel 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

Droitwich £47,990

Listers Land Rover Droitwich
Droitwich, WR99AY, Worcestershire
United Kingdom

£47,990
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: Diesel 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25601 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Land Rover Range Rover Sport Diesel Estate Finished in Santorini Black Specification Includes Leather, Ebony 'Oxford' perforated, Contrast roof - Silver, 'Shadow Zebrano' wood veneer, Electrically deployable tow bar, Paint finish: metallic, Sliding panoramic roof, 'Morzine' trim finisher, Space-saver spare wheel, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Bluetooth audio streaming, Digital radio (DAB), 'Say What You See' voice control, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Front fog lamps

  • Ad ID
    22277
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    25601 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
