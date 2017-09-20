loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT Diesel 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

Droitwich £45,990 45990.00GBP

Listers Land Rover Droitwich
Droitwich, WR99AY, Worcestershire
United Kingdom

£45,990
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: Diesel 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 43200 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Loire Blue

Accessories

Land Rover Range Rover Sport Diesel Estate Finished in Loire Blue Specification Includes Leather, Ebony seats, Ebony/Lunar colourway, Ebony headlining, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Automatic high beam assist, Contrast roof - Grey, Exterior badging: 'HSE' - red finish, Privacy glass, Surround Camera System, 21'' 'Delta Wing' diamond turned alloy wheels, First aid kit, Front head restraints with screens, Paint finish: metallic, Red painted brake calipers, 'Ebony' premium headlining, 'Morzine' trim finisher, Additional washer bottle, Full size spare wheel, 21'' alloy wheels, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured roof, Cruise control, Heated seats

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    23225
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    43200 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on