LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT Diesel 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

Droitwich £45,990 45990.00GBP
Listers Land Rover Droitwich
Droitwich, WR99AY, Worcestershire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: Diesel 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 43200 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Loire Blue
Land Rover Range Rover Sport Diesel Estate Finished in Loire Blue Specification Includes Leather, Ebony seats, Ebony/Lunar colourway, Ebony headlining, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Automatic high beam assist, Contrast roof - Grey, Exterior badging: 'HSE' - red finish, Privacy glass, Surround Camera System, 21'' 'Delta Wing' diamond turned alloy wheels, First aid kit, Front head restraints with screens, Paint finish: metallic, Red painted brake calipers, 'Ebony' premium headlining, 'Morzine' trim finisher, Additional washer bottle, Full size spare wheel, 21'' alloy wheels, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured roof, Cruise control, Heated seats
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...