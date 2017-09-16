LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT Diesel 4.4 SDV8 Autobiography Dynamic 5dr Auto

Droitwich £52,990 52990.00GBP
Listers Land Rover Droitwich
Droitwich, WR99AY, Worcestershire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: Diesel 4.4 SDV8 Autobiography Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 30151 Engine Size: 4367 Ext Color: Corris Grey
Land Rover Range Rover Sport Diesel Estate Finished in Corris Grey Specification Includes Leather, Ebony 'Oxford', Contrast roof - Black, Exterior badging: 'Autobiography' - red finish, Privacy glass, 22'' 'Style 17' 5 split-spoke alloy wheels, Paint finish: metallic, 'Alston' trim finisher, Additional washer bottle, Full size spare wheel, 'Say What You See' voice control, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Response, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD)
