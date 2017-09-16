LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT Discovery 3.0 TD6 (258hp) HSE Luxury Auto

Exeter £62,495 62495.00GBP
Matford Land Rover
Exeter, EX28EL, Devon
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: Discovery 3.0 TD6 (258hp) HSE Luxury Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8100 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLACK
Rear Seat Entertainment, Service Plan, Side steps, Advanced alarm system, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Automatic high beam assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind spot monitor + reverse traffic detect, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic air suspension, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Heated and cooled front seats & heated rear seats, Heated front windscreen, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Intelligent stop/start system, Lane Departure Warning, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Perimetric protection (alarm), Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Surround Camera System, Traffic sign recognition, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, 'Nimbus' headlining, 10 inch touchscreen (InControl Touch Pro), 16-way electric front seats, 8-speed automatic transmission, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Audible seatbelt warning, Configurable ambient interior lighting, Digital radio (DAB), Driver condition monitor, Electric sunroof with fixed rear glass pano, Electrically reclining rear seats, Four-zone climate control, Front parking aid, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated rear window/wash/wipe, Heated steering wheel, InControl Apps, InControl Pro Services, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, InControl Touch Pro Navigation, Intelligent seat fold, Intelligent speed limiter, Keyless entry, LED headlights with signature DRL, Power adjustable steering column, Powered gesture tailgate, Powered inner tailgate, Powered third row seats, Premium leather multi-function steering wheel, Rear parking aid, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Side curtain airbags, Terrain Response: 5-mode, Twin USB sockets: first row, Twin USB sockets: second row, Twin USB sockets: third row, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Winged headrests, 'Atlas' Discovery script (bonnet & tailgate), 'Atlas' fender vent ingots with 'Narvik Black' surround, 'Atlas' grille with 'Narvik Black' surround, 'Natural Shadow Oak' veneer, Body-coloured door handles with 'Noble' surround, Daytime running lights, Door puddle lights, Electronic centre differential, Gloss Black tailgate finisher, Power fo
