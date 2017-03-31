£52,990 52990.00GBP
United Kingdom
Benz Bavarian are proud to offer this gorgeous Range Rover Sport finished. Black metallic paint, on black alloys and black (with a touch of cream) full leather interior makes this vehicle a true looker. Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Benz Bavarian has been established 30 years as of March 2017. We are backed by our own fully approved service centre so you can buy from us with confidence. Our highest priority is customer service, for any enquiries call us on 01332 840272. Specification Voice Activated Controls Start/Stop System Climate Control Rear View Camera Heated Front Seats and Heated Rear Seats Parking Aid (Rear) Front Parking Aid w. Front Visual Display Touch Screen Monitor Cruise Control Premium Metallic Paint Rain Sensor Upholstery Leather Hill Holder Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface) In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3) Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels-21in 5 Split Sp. Diamond Turned St.15
land-rover range-rover sport dynamic alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control heated-seats leather metallic mp3 parking-sensor 2013 hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover l405
