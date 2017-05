LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT HSE 2.7 TDI SPORT XCLUSIVE CUSTOM EDITION Auto

Accessories

STUNNING LOOKING WITH ITS FULL CUSTOM CONVERSION FROM XCLUSIVE CUSTOMZ IN SHEFFIELD COMPLETED IN DECEMBER 2016,AS SEEN ON THERE FACEBOOK PAGE,FULL WIDE BODY KIT FITTED INCLUDING NEW BUMPERS SIDE KIT AND WINGS,ROOF AND TAILGATE SPOILERS,FULL SPORTS EXHAUST SYSTEM UPGRADE,FRONT AND REAR LIGHTS,FRONT GRILL,PEARL WHITE PAINTWORK WITH BLACK ROOF, 22" WOLFRACE ALLOYS AND HUGE SPACER KIT FITTED,TINTED WINDOWS,PLUS USUAL HIGH SPEC HSE MODEL INCLUDING SAT/NAV,FULL BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR,SUPPLIED WITH 2 KEYS AND FULL DEALER SERVICE HISTORY,PLEASE BE ADVISED AT KEY KARS LTD WE DO NOT CHARGE ADMINISTRATION COSTS OR HAVE ANY HIDDEN CHARGES WHICH INFLATE THE ADVERTISED SCREEN COST OF OUR VEHICLES,THE PRICE YOU SEE IS THE PRICE YOU PAY,FINANCE AND PART EXCHANGE AVAILABLE,BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FROM A DEALERSHIP SERVING ITS CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 75 YEARS,RING THE OFFICE ON 01405 812345 OR VISIT www.keykars.co.uk