LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT HSE 3.0 TDV6 2011

2011 (11) We are pleased to offer this fantastic Range Rover Sport HSE Finished in a lovely Metallic Blue. First Registered 28/07/2011. Great Spec, The vehicle has just been serviced.;;Upgrades - Hybrid Television System, Steering Wheel - Heated Leather, Centre Console Fridge;;Standard Features - Hard Disc Navigation, Text to Speech Engine - Lane and Road Name Guidance, Digital Radio (DAB), Cruise Control, Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors, Rear View Camera, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Digital Audio Protocol (DAP) for Voice Recognition, Phone and Audio, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Seats - Leather/Alcantara, 20in 15 Spoke Alloy Wheel-Style 3, Premium Leather with Perforations, Heated Front Windscreen, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Four Electric Windows with one Touch Drivers and Passengers Opening, Hill Descent Control (HDC) with Gradient Release Control, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Electric Driver and Passenger Adjustment Including Squab Recline, Cushion, Cushion Height and Tilt ( 8/8 Way), Memory Function with 3 Settings for Drivers Seat, 5in TFT Driver Information Centre, Harman/Kardon System, in Dash CD Player, Hybrid television System. 5 seats.;;2 Keys Included.;We can e-mail high quality pictures of this vehicle on request. Viewing is by appointment only.;;Included in the price of this vehicle is a Warranty Wise "Platinum" warranty. This cover is the highest level of cover available anywhere in the UK for vehicles of its age and mileage. It has been designed by Quentin Willson himself and offers a bespoke level of cover specifically designed for your vehicle, and has the following highlights:;- Unlimited Repairs up to the retail value of your car.;- Recoverywise Assistance is administered by The AA;- Free Rental Car in the event it is needed.;;Warranty Options:;6 Months: Included;12 Months: GBP 135;24 Months: GBP 455;36 Months: GBP 785;Finance Available