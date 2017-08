LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT HSE DYNAMIC AUTOBIOGRAPHY * 17 PLATE * UNRECORDED DAMAGED REPAIRABLE SALVAGE 2017

car description

2017 17 RANGE ROVER SPORT HSE DYNAMIC AUTOBIOGRAPHY 3.0 SDV6 - TOP SPEC MODEL IN BLACK - STUNNING CAR. THIS MODEL HAS THE SLIDING GLASS ROOF THAT OPENS, DEPLOYABLE TOWBAR AND THE SUEDE HEADLINING. DAMAGE TO THE DRIVERS FRONT INNER AND OUTER TRACK ROD ( RACK END ). EVERYTHING ELSE LOOKS OK FROM WHAT WE CAN SEE. ALLOY AND TYRE ARE DAMAGED. AIRBAGS ALL OK. STARTS AND DRIVES FOR LOADING. V5 LOGBOOK PRESENT. BOOK PACK TO FOLLOW. SPARE KEY TO FOLLOW. ONE OWNER FROM NEW.