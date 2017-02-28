loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic SVR

£58,990 58990.00GBP


United Kingdom

£58,990
Presenting this stunning RR Sport HSE complete with an SVR bodykit and black, 22″ alloy sport wheels. The colour combination of Causeway Grey exterior, red brake calipers and red leather interior with black piping makes this Sport stand out from the rest. A truly awesome Rangey. Full service history, excellent bodywork, red full leather interior – Excellent Condition, Four wheel-drive. Benz Bavarian has been established 30 years as of March 2017. We are backed by our own fully approved service centre so you can buy from us with confidence. Our highest priority is customer service, for any enquiries call us on 01332 840272. Specification Voice Activated Controls Start/Stop System Climate Control Rear View Camera Heated Front Seats with Heated Rear Seats Parking Aid (Rear) Front Parking Aid w. Front Visual Display Touch Screen Monitor Cruise Control Premium Metallic Paint Rain Sensor Upholstery Leather Hill Holder Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface) In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3) Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels-21in 5 Split Sp. Diamond Turned St.15 Electric Windows

  • Ad ID
    8664
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    48250 mi
