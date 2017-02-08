Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Billericay £45,995 45995.00GBP
A127 Arterial Road
Billericay, CM11 2UJ, Essex
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Dual Climate Zones, DVD Player, Full Leather, Powered Folding Mirrors, Satellite Navigation, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Keyless Entry, Locking Wheel Nuts, Privacy Glass, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Retractable Headrests, Sports Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Brake Assist, Child Locks, Curtain Airbags, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Side Air Bags, Twin Air Bags, Metallic Paintwork, Front Fog Lamps, UK Supplied, UK Specification, Push Button Start, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Self-levelling Suspensi FULL MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY WITH LAST SERVICE COMING ON THE 4TH JANUARY 2017, 78,000 MILES, MOT TILL NOVEMBER 2017, FULL UNMARKED BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR WITH ELECTRIC MEMORY SEATS, 22 INCH UNMARKED ALLOY WHEELS, SAT NAV, FRONT & REAR HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, FRONT & REAR PARKING SENSORS, REAR REVERSING CAMERA, SIDE STEPS, XENON HEADLIGHTS, AIR CONDITIONING, ALARM, 2 KEYS, FLOOR MATS, AUTOMATIC CLOSING TAILGATE, KEYLESS ENTRY, DAB/RADIO/CD/ MEDIA INTERFACE, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE PHONE FACILITY, AUTOMATIC CLOSING ELECTRIC MIRRORS, PADDLE SHIFT CONTROLS, IMMACULATE CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT, DRIVES FANTASTIC, CARDS ACCEPTED, FINANCE AVAILABLE, VIEWING IS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, £45,995
