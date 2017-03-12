loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Billericay £29,995 29995.00GBP

A127 Arterial Road
Billericay, CM11 2UJ, Essex
United Kingdom

£29,995
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Dual Climate Zones, DVD Player, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Immobiliser, Keyless Entry, Locking Wheel Nuts, Privacy Glass, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Isofix, Child Locks, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Wash/wipe, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Handbrake, Electric Windows, Self-levelling Suspension , Push Button Start, Bose, Harman Kardon, Multi-Disc CD Player, MP3 Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Stereo, Television, HEATED REAR VIEW SCREEN, 20'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history oh lord an overfinch and in white with black wheels, this truly is the only way in Essex to be seen!! what a stunning looking 4x4 call now to place a small holding deposit you will not be disappointed,www.comptonscarsandcommercials.co.uk for more 4x4 vehicles available finance can be arranged and part exchange vehicles are welcome

  • Ad ID
    8891
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    63000 mi
  • Owners
    5
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
