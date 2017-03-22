loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Blackheath £50,000 50000.00GBP

1-3 Old Dover Road
Blackheath, SE3 7BT, London
United Kingdom

£50,000
car description

CALL 02084655565, Xenon Headlamps, Satellite Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Side Steps, Automatic Self Parking, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Twin Sunroofs, Privacy Glass, Piano Black Dash Inserts, Black Stealth Pack, Black 22'' Alloys, Heated Black Leather Interior, Parking Camera, Key Less Go, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Alarm, Colour Coded Interior, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Rear Armrest, Colour Coded Body, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Parking Sensors, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Push Button Start, DAB, CD Player, Radio, Power Boot Close, 22'' Alloys, 4x4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9050
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    36000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
