Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Bradford £10,995 10995.00GBP

Bowling Old Lane
Bradford, BD5 8HN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£10,995
4x4 FULL SERVICE HISTORY + 2 KEYS + NICE CLEAN EXAMPLE + HARMON KARDON SOUND SYSTEM + FRONT AND REAR HEATED SEATS + FULL LEATHER INTERIOR + ELECTRIC SEATS + SIDE STEPS + PRIVACY GLASS + TOUCH SCREEN SAT NAV + COOLER BOX + ROOF RAILS, Premium Navigation System, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Automatic Climate Control, 19in x 9 5 V Spoke Alloy Wheels, Rain Sensor, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, Upholstery - Premium Leather, Heated Front Screen, Ultrasonic Alarm System, Powered Front Seats with Driver Memory

4x4

  • Ad ID
    8422
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    122000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3628
