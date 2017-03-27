loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Get an Insurance Quote

Bradford £16,995 16995.00GBP

Bowling Old Lane
Bradford, BD5 8HN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£16,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

4x4 2007 / 57 REG + 3.6 TDV8 + FULL SERVICE HISTORY + 2 KEYS + FACTORY UPGRADE BREMBO BRAKES, FRIDGE/COOLER BOX, FULL 2010 AUTOBIOGRAPHY CONVERSION FACELIFT, 22'' ONYX ALLOYS, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, FULLY COLOUR CODED, LED FRONT HEADLIGHTS & REAR LED TAIL LIGHTS, FULL AUTOBIOGRAPHY BODYKIT INCULDING REAR SPOILER, EXHAUST TIPS, FACTORY, Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Harman Kardon Surround Sound Hi Fi, Electric Memory Seats, Bi-Xenon headlights, Electric Folding Mirrors, Front & Rear Park Distance Control, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Cruise control, Automatic climate control, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Premium leather upholstery, Audio remote control.

Accessories

4x4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9151
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    78000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3628
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on