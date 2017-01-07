loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Brighton £89,940 89940.00GBP

Unit 1-74 Preston Road
Brighton, BN1 4QG, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£89,940
APPROVED 5 YEAR SERVICE PLAN INCLUDED, 21 inch five split-spoke alloy wheels 'Style 517', Xenon Headlamps w/LED Signature &amp; High Beam Assist, Flagship Estoril Blue - Premium Metallic, Body Coloured Roof, Privacy Glass, Ebony/Cirrus with Ebony/Cirrus Oxford Leather, SVR Patterned seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Dark Engine Turned Aluminium Interior trims, Cirrus Alston Suede Feel Headlining, Power folding, heated and electric door mirrors, Three Zone Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control System, Queue Assist with Intelligent Emergency Braking , Active Seat Belts, Meridian Audio System (825w) with 19 Speakers, ----- Services offered:, Credit and Debit card Facilities , Part Exchange welcome, HPI Clear (Complete with certificate), Finance/PCP provided if req - ring for details, 24/7 text line:07876627581, One owner from new (No previous owners), NON VAT Q , 4x4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7640
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    7827 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4999
