Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Brighton £59,950 59950.00GBP
Unit 1-74 Preston Road
Brighton, BN1 4QG, East Sussex
United Kingdom
1 Owner from new (0 Previous) , Corris Grey Metallic Paint , Body Colour FullSize Panoramic Glass Electric roof, Privacy Glass, Xenon Headlamps w/LED Signature & High Beam Assist, Red Brembo Brake Calipers (380mm F, 365mm R), 60:40 Second row folding seats with load through , Ebony/Ivory interior - Oxford with autobio pattern, Dark engine turned Aluminium int trim finishers , Stealth Design Exterior Pack , Black gearshift paddles, 8 inch Rear Seat Entertainment , Duel View Front Touch screen TV system , Front and rear heated seats , Parking Camera, 360 park distance control , Blind spot monitoring with RTD, 18 Way electric memory seats , InControl connect pro pack , InControl touch pro navigation, Meridian Audio System (825w) with 19 Speakers, ----- Services offered:, APPROVED 5 YEAR SERVICE PLAN INCLUDED, HPI Clear (Complete with certificate), Part Exchange welcome, Bespoke finance packages specifically for you, 4x4
1 Owner from new (0 Previous) , Corris Grey Metallic Paint , Body Colour FullSize Panoramic Glass Electric roof, Privacy Glass, Xenon Headlamps w/LED Signature & High Beam Assist, Red Brembo Brake Calipers (380mm F, 365mm R), 60:40 Second row folding seats with load through , Ebony/Ivory interior - Oxford with autobio pattern, Dark engine turned Aluminium int trim finishers , Stealth Design Exterior Pack , Black gearshift paddles, 8 inch Rear Seat Entertainment , Duel View Front Touch screen TV system , Front and rear heated seats , Parking Camera, 360 park distance control , Blind spot monitoring with RTD, 18 Way electric memory seats , InControl connect pro pack , InControl touch pro navigation, Meridian Audio System (825w) with 19 Speakers, ----- Services offered:, APPROVED 5 YEAR SERVICE PLAN INCLUDED, HPI Clear (Complete with certificate), Part Exchange welcome, Bespoke finance packages specifically for you, 4x4
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...