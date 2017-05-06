loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Brighton £59,950 59950.00GBP

Unit 1-74 Preston Road
Brighton, BN1 4QG, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£59,950
car description

1 Owner from new (0 Previous) , Corris Grey Metallic Paint , Body Colour FullSize Panoramic Glass Electric roof, Privacy Glass, Xenon Headlamps w/LED Signature &amp; High Beam Assist, Red Brembo Brake Calipers (380mm F, 365mm R), 60:40 Second row folding seats with load through , Ebony/Ivory interior - Oxford with autobio pattern, Dark engine turned Aluminium int trim finishers , Stealth Design Exterior Pack , Black gearshift paddles, 8 inch Rear Seat Entertainment , Duel View Front Touch screen TV system , Front and rear heated seats , Parking Camera, 360 park distance control , Blind spot monitoring with RTD, 18 Way electric memory seats , InControl connect pro pack , InControl touch pro navigation, Meridian Audio System (825w) with 19 Speakers, ----- Services offered:, APPROVED 5 YEAR SERVICE PLAN INCLUDED, HPI Clear (Complete with certificate), Part Exchange welcome, Bespoke finance packages specifically for you, 4x4

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9807
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    28321 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4999
