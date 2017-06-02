loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Bromley £77,679 77679.00GBP

84 Hayes Street
Bromley, BR2 7BA, Kent
United Kingdom

£77,679
car description

New Range Rover Sport 3.0 HSE Dynamic SDV6 2017/17Yulong White / Ebony Interior, Ebony Premium Heading, Red Calipers, DAB Radio, Meridian Surround Sound, System, 22'' Five Split Spoke ''Style 508'' Alloy Wheels with Satin Black, Powerfold Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel,Upgraded Exterior Pack, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Style - 3 14 x 14 Way Powered Seats with Memory, Sliding Panoramic Roof, Privacy Glass, Adaptive Headlamps, Keyless Entry, Hands Free Tailgate, Stealth Pack, Off Road Pack, Black Roof, Grand Black Veneer.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    11133
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    30 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
