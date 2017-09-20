Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Bromley £69,995 69995.00GBP
84 Hayes Street
Bromley, BR2 7BA, Kent
United Kingdom
22'' Alloys, Full main dealer service history Met. Santorini Black / Ivory Leather with Grand Black Wood Finish, Front and Rear Climate Control, DAB Radio, 22'' 5 Spoke Alloys finished in Satin Black, Auto Dimming Mirror, Front and Rear Cooled and heated Seats with Memory/Articulated Massage, Panoramic Sliding Roof, Factory Privacy Glass, Full Size Spare Wheel, Adaptive Headlamps with LED Signature, Configurable Ambient Lighting, Adaptive Cruise control with Queue assist, Passive entry / push button start, Stealth pack, Soft Door Close, Surround Camera System, Blind Spot/Reverse Traffic Detection, TV Tuner, 10.2 Rear Screens, Head Up Display, Full Service history etc. etcIN STOCK NOW PICTURES TO FOLLOW!!
22'' Alloys, Full main dealer service history
