loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Get an Insurance Quote

Bromley £69,995 69995.00GBP

84 Hayes Street
Bromley, BR2 7BA, Kent
United Kingdom

£69,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

22'' Alloys, Full main dealer service history Met. Santorini Black / Ivory Leather with Grand Black Wood Finish, Front and Rear Climate Control, DAB Radio, 22'' 5 Spoke Alloys finished in Satin Black, Auto Dimming Mirror, Front and Rear Cooled and heated Seats with Memory/Articulated Massage, Panoramic Sliding Roof, Factory Privacy Glass, Full Size Spare Wheel, Adaptive Headlamps with LED Signature, Configurable Ambient Lighting, Adaptive Cruise control with Queue assist, Passive entry / push button start, Stealth pack, Soft Door Close, Surround Camera System, Blind Spot/Reverse Traffic Detection, TV Tuner, 10.2 Rear Screens, Head Up Display, Full Service history etc. etcIN STOCK NOW PICTURES TO FOLLOW!!

Accessories

22'' Alloys, Full main dealer service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    23090
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    21000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4999
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on