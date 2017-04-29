Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Bromley £62,995 62995.00GBP
84 Hayes Street
Bromley, BR2 7BA, Kent
United Kingdom
4x4 Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 Autobiography Dynamic Met. Santorini Black / Ivory Perforated Duo Tone Oxford LeatherEbony Alston Headlining / Grand Black Lacquer Interior Trim FinishSliding Panoramic Roof with Corris grey Contrast RoofBody Coloured Side Sills & Bumper22'' 5 Split Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 17 with Gloss Black FinishRed Brake Calipers60:40 Folding Rear Seats with Load ThroughAdaptive Xenon Headlamps with LED SignatureAuto Dimming/Heated/Adjustable/Powerfold Mirrors with Approach Lamps & MemoryExtra Large Additional Washer BottleFull Size Spare WheelRear Seat Entertainment/DVD with Rear Remote Control & Touchscreen (2 Sets of Wireless Headphones)Soft Door Close, Full Land Rover Service History and up to date....
4x4
