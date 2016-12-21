loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Buntingford £17,993 17993.00GBP

Stonebury Farm
Buntingford, SG9 0EH, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

£17,993
Cruise Control, Privacy Glass, 4x4, Full service history ***All vehicles come with a minimum of 6 months RAC warranty, 12 months breakdown and home start**** RED, We are delighted to offer this stunning Range Rover Sport 3.6 TD V8 HSE. This car is finished in superb Rimini Red and comes with a full service history. Features include side blades, 20 inch alloys, privacy glass, electrically adjustable steering wheel, Xenon headlights, front/rear parking sensors, heated electric seats with memory, cruise control, dual zone aircon and sat nav. The audio system includes bluetooth, cd, aux, radio and Harman Kardon speakers. The interior is nicely finished in black leather.Category 1 alarm and immobilizer. ***This car is HPI clear, we accept credit and debit card payments, we can organise competitive finance for you and will would be happy to take your current vehicle as part exchange. Indoor viewing area. Nationwide delivery available. All vehicles are subject to a &pound;80 admin fee. VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. ***(G6RGB), &pound;17,993, If somebody replies with the e-mail address leontommy6gmail.com, please disregard and inform us directly, as they are not associated to our business.

Cruise Control, Privacy Glass, 4x4, Full service history

  • Ad ID
    7501
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    63000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3600
