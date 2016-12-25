Land Rover Range Rover Sport

car description

Privacy Glass, Alloy wheels, 4x4 ****ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A MINIMUM OF 6 MONTHS RAC WARRANTY, 12 MONTHS BREAKDOWN AND HOME START***** GP Cars are delighted to present for sale BLACK, this stunning Full Revere Range Rover Sport, finished in black metallic with a full Revere tailored red and black, quilted and embossed leather interior. This car is an incredible find, having covered only 11,548 GUARANTEED MILES. This unbelievable mileage is back up by MOT history for every MOT carried out. This car is a sound investment and comes with; FULL REVERE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR, Premium Navigation System, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, 22'' Revere gloss black Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Screen, Powered Front Seats with Driver Memory, Harmon Kardon Premium Audio System, Rain Sensor, Privacy glass, Dual zone climate control air conditioning, Bi Xenon headlights, Category 1 alarm and immobiliser. This car is HPI clear, we accept credit and debit card payments, we can organise competitive finance for you and we would be happy to take your current vehicle in as part exchange. Indoor viewing area, nationwide delivery available and all vehicles are subject to a £80 administration fee. VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY (P777PCJ), £24,993, If somebody replies with the e-mail address leontommy6gmail.com, please disregard and inform us directly, as they are not associated to our business.