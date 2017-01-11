Land Rover Range Rover Sport

car description

Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass, 4x4, Service history ***All vehicles come with a minimum of 6 months RAC warranty, 12 months breakdown and home start**** GREY, We are delighted to present to you this excellent example of the stunning Range Rover Sport luxury pack painted in a gorgeous Stornoway Gray Metallic. The cars features include 20 inch alloys, Privacy glass, Xenon lights, Auto open/close tailgate, Black leather interior, Gear change paddles, Sat nav, Bluetooth, Rear cam, Push stop/start, Cruise control, Duel zone air con, Rain sensing wipers, Tyre pressure monitoring, Harmon Kardon, Electrically adjustable seats with memory, Front heated seats, Electric folding mirrors, Piano Black interior and Front rear parking sensors and comes with a full Land Rover Service history. Category 1 alarm and immobiliser. ***This car is HPI clear, we accept credit and debit card payments, we can organise competitive finance for you and will would be happy to take your current vehicle as part exchange. Indoor viewing area. Nationwide delivery available. All vehicles are subject to a £80 admin fee. VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. ***(SCZ777), £27,993, If somebody replies with the e-mail address leontommy6gmail.com, please disregard and inform us directly, as they are not associated to our business.