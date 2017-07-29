Land Rover RANGE ROVER SPORT

car description

One Owner. Electric Panoramic Glass Roof, Touch Screen Sat Nav, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Heated Memory Seats with 4 Way Lumbar, Heated Rear Seats, DAB Radio, Xenon Headlamps, Park Distance Control, Ambient Lighting, Electric Deployable Tow Pack, Black Stealth Pack, Hands Free Power Tailgate, Terrain Response, Adjustable Suspension, Ebony Headlining, Illuminated Treadplates, Front Fogs, Folding Mirrors, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Multi Function Steering Wheel inc Gear Shift Paddles and 21" Black Alloys. Balance of Manufacturers Warranty. Due in Soon. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Jim 07811 208138 and he will be happy to help, We are also good buyers of all prestige, Sports and 4x4 vehicles so why not give us a call for a price on yours,