Land Rover RANGE ROVER SPORT

car description

One Owner. Panoramic Glass Roof, Touch Screen Sat Nav, Rear View Camera, WiFi Hotspot, InControl Apps, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Heated Memory Seats with 4 Way Lumbar, Heated Rear Seats, DAB Radio, Meridian Sound, Xenon Headlamps, Park Distance Control, Ambient Lighting, Secrecy Glass, Fully Colour Coded, Remote Park Heating, Electric Deployable Tow Pack, Cirrus Headlining, Hands Free Power Tailgate, Front Fogs, Terrain Response, Adjustable Suspension, Electric Steering Column, Heated Multi Function Steering Wheel inc Gear Shift Paddles, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Folding Mirrors, Red Calipers and 21" Alloys. Full Land Rover Service History. Balance of Manufacturers Warranty. Due In Soon. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Jim 07811 208138 an