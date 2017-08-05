Land Rover RANGE ROVER SPORT

car description

Panoramic Glass Roof, Touch Screen Sat Nav, Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Heated Memory Seats, DAB Radio, Xenon Headlamps, Park Distance Control, Power Tailgate, Ambient Lighting, Secrecy Glass, Terrain Response, Adjustable Suspension, Cirrus Headlining, Front Fogs, Heated Front Screen, Electric Steering Column, Multi Function Steering Wheel inc Gear Shift Paddles, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Folding Mirrors and 21" Delta Wing Alloys. Tracker Fitted. Full Land Rover Service History inc Recent Service. Balance of Extended Land Rover Warranty Till Aug 2018. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Tony 07956 564440 and he will be happy to help, We are also good buyers of all prestige, Sports and 4x4 vehicles so why not give us a call for