Land Rover RANGE ROVER SPORT

car description

Panoramic Glass Roof, Touch Screen Sat Nav, Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Heated Memory Seats with Lumbar, Heated Rear Seats, DAB Radio, Xenon Headlamps, Park Distance Control, Ambient Lighting, Power Tailgate, Fully Colour Coded, Secrecy Glass, Gloss Black Grille, Ebony Headlining, Terrain Response, Adjustable Suspension, Front Fogs, Heated Multi Function Steering Wheel inc Gear Shift Paddles, Illuminated Treadplates, Electric Steering Column, Folding Mirrors, Red Calipers and 21" Delta Wing Alloys. Full Land Rover Service History. Balance of Manufacturers Warranty.