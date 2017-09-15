loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover RANGE ROVER SPORT

Chadwell Heath POA 0GBP

Chadwell Heath, Essex
United Kingdom

Meridian Reference Sound System, Factory 10.2 Rear Screen Entertainment, Electric Panoramic Glass Roof, Surround Cameras, Dual View Touch Screen, Sat Nav, TV, Park Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition, Water Wade Sensing, Cool Box, Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue Assist, Electric Heated Memory Cooling Massage Seats, Heated Cooling Rear Seats, DAB Radio, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps, Park Distance Control, High Beam Assist, Soft Close Doors, Secrecy Glass, Cirrus Headlining, Heated Front Screen, Terrain Response, Adjustable Suspension, Power Tailgate, Electric Deployable TowBar, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Active Roll Control, Front Fogs, Red Calipers, Heated Multi Function Steering Wheel inc Gear Shift Paddles, Folding Mirrors and 22" Sparkle Silver Alloys. Tracker Fitted. Cost New Cicra £103k Massive Spec. Full Land Rover Service History. Due in Soon. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 2

  • Ad ID
    17366
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    52000 mi
