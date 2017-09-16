Land Rover RANGE ROVER SPORT

car description

Electric Panoramic Glass Roof, Factory Rear Screen Entertainment, Dual View Touch Screen, Sat Nav, TV, Rear View Camera, Park Assist, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Cool Box, Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue Assist, Electric Heated Memory Cooling Seats with 4 Way Lumbar, Heated Rear Seats, DAB Radio, Xenon Headlamps, Park Distance Control, Premium Ambient Lighting, High Beam Assist, Power Tailgate, Ebony Headlining, Secrecy Glass, Front Fogs, Active Roll Control, Illuminated Treadplates, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Electric Steering Column, Red Calipers, Heated Multi Function Steering Wheel Inc Gear Shift Paddles, Folding Mirrors and 22" 5 Split Spoke Alloys. Full Land Rover Service History. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Tony 07956 564440 and he will be happy to hel