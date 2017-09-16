Chadwell Heath POA 0GBP
Chadwell Heath,
Essex
United Kingdom
One Owner. 7 Seats, Factory Rear Screen Entertainment, Dual View Touch Screen, Sat Nav, TV, Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Cool Box, Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue Assist, Electric Heated Memory Seats with 4 Way Lumbar, Heated Rear Seats, DAB Radio, Meridian Sound, Xenon Headlamps, Park Distance Control, High Beam Assist, Ambient Lighting, Ebony Headlining, Terrain Response, Adjustable Suspension, Active Roll Control, Illuminated Treadplates, Power Tailgate, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Front Fogs, Electric Steering Column, Folding Mirrors, Multi Function Steering Wheel inc Gear Shift Paddles and 21" Delta Wing Alloys. Due in Soon. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Tony 07956 564440 and he will be happy to help, We are also good buyers of all prestige
land-rover range-rover sport grey 1-owner 4wd adjustable-suspension alloy-wheels cruise-control push-button-start sat-nav television xenon 2013 estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover l405
