Land Rover RANGE ROVER SPORT

car description

Full Urban V1 Body Styling Kit inc Urban Front Bumper with Integrated Mesh Grille, Urban Rear Bumper, SVR Front Grille, Urban Exclusive Miltek Quad Carbon Exhaust System, Full Urban Branding Package, Urban Black Shadow Side Steps, Carbon Fibre Lower Bumper Lip, Black Stealth Pack, Red Calipers, 22" Black Urban CSR Alloys, Electric Panoramic Glass Roof, Touch Screen Sat Nav, Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Heated Memory Seats with Lumbar, Heated Rear Seats, DAB Radio, Meridian Sound, Xenon Headlamps, Park Distance Control, Ambient Lighting, Secrecy Glass, Adaptive Dynamics, Terrain Response, Adjustable Suspension, Multi Function Steering Wheel inc Gear Shift Paddles and Folding Mirrors. Full Land Rover Service history inc recent Service. Balance of Extended Warranty. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote ple