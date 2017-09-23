loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover RANGE ROVER SPORT

Chadwell Heath £61,989 61989.00GBP

Chadwell Heath, Essex
United Kingdom

£61,989
Full Ultimate Body Styling, Panoramic Glass Roof, Touch Screen Sat Nav, Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Heated Memory Seats, DAB Radio, Meridian Sound, Xenon Headlamps, Park Distance Control, Ambient Lighting, Stealth Pack, Hands Free Power Tailgate, Ivory Headlining, Secrecy Glass, Side Steps, Terrain Response, Adjustable Suspension, Front Fogs, Electric Steering Column, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Multi Function Steering Wheel inc Gear Shift Paddles, Folding Mirrors and 23" Hawke Alloys. Full Land Rover Service History. Balance of Manufacturers Warranty. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, We are very good buyers of all Range Rovers Especially those with Body Kit Styling Conversions by the likes of Kahn, Overfinch, Lumma, Hawke, Revere, Onyx, Aspire, Tank, Urban, Evolved, Exc

  • Ad ID
    24006
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    24000 mi
