Land Rover RANGE ROVER SPORT

car description

Full Ultimate Body Styling, Electric Panoramic Glass Roof, Touch Screen Sat Nav, Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Heated Memory Seats with 4 Way Lumbar, Heated Rear Seats, DAB Radio, Xenon Headlamps, Park Distance Control, High Beam Assist, Ambient Lighting, Secrecy Glass, Side Steps, Cirrus Headlining, Power Tailgate, Front Fogs, Terrain Response, Adjustable Suspension, Electric Steering Column, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Heated Multi Function Steering Wheel inc Gear Shift Paddles, Folding Mirrors and 22" Alloys. Full Land Rover Service History. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Jim 07811 208138 and he will be happy to help, We are very good buyers of all Range Rovers Especially those with Body Kit Styling Conversions by the like