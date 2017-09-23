Land Rover RANGE ROVER SPORT

car description

Electric Panoramic Glass Roof, Touch Screen Sat Nav, Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Heated Memory Seats, Heated Rear Seats, DAB Radio, Xenon Headlamps, Park Distance Control, Ambient Lighting, Black Stealth Pack, Cirrus Headlining, Secrecy Glass, Hands Free Power Tailgate, Illuminated Treadplates, Active Roll Control, Terrain Response, Adjustable Suspension, Large Washer Tank, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Electric Steering Column, Front Fogs, Folding Mirrors, Multi Function Steering Wheel inc Gear Shift Paddles and Upgraded 22" Autobiography Style Alloys. Full Land Rover Service History. Balance of 3 Year Service Pack. Balance of Manufacturers Warranty. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, We are also good buyers of all prestige, Sports and 4x4 vehicles so why not give us a call