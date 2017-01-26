Chadwell Heath £55,989 55989.00GBP
Chadwell Heath,
Essex
United Kingdom
One Owner. Full Ultimate Body Styling, Electric Panoramic Glass, Touch Screen Sat Nav, Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Climate Control, Electric Heated Memory Seats, Heated Rear Seats, DAB Radio, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps, Park Distance Control, Torque Vectoring, Power Tailgate, Terrain Response, Adjustable Suspension, Illuminated Treadplates, Electric Steering Column, Heated Multi Function Steering Wheel, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Folding Mirrors and 22" Upgraded Hawke Alloys. Full Land Rover Service History. Balance of 5 Year Service Pack. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Tony 07956 564440 and he will be happy to help, We are very good buyers of all Range Rovers Especially those with Styling Conversions by the likes of Kahn, Overfinch, Lumma, Hawke, Revere, Bespoke Bo
land-rover range-rover sport grey 1-owner adjustable-suspension alloy-wheels bodykit push-button-start sat-nav xenon 2014 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
There are certain things in life that...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...