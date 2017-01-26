Land Rover RANGE ROVER SPORT

car description

Electric Panoramic Glass Roof, Rear Screen Entertainment, Auto Park Assist, Dual View Touch Screen, Sat Nav, TV, Rear View Camera, Keyless Go, Push Button Start, Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Electric Heated Memory Cooling Seats with Lumbar, Heated Rear Seats, DAB Radio, Meridian Sound, Xenon Headlamps, Park Distance Control, Ambient Lighting, High Beam Assist, Fully Colour Coded, Secrecy Glass, Power Tailgate, Torque Vectoring, Terrain Response, Adjustable Suspension, Illuminated Treadplates, Folding Mirrors, Electric Steering Column, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Multi Function Steering Wheel inc Gear Shift Paddles, Red Calipers and 22" Alloys. Full Land Rover Service History. www.imperials.co.uk------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Kenny 07875 539530 and he will be happy to help, We are also good buyer