Chadwell Heath £32,989 32989.00GBP
Chadwell Heath,
Essex
United Kingdom
Surround Camera System, Touch Screen Sat Nav, TV, Personal Telephone Integration, Voice Control, Cool Cubby Box, Passive Entry, Push Button Start, Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Electric Glass Sunroof, Electric Heated Memory Seats with Lumbar, Heated Rear Seats, Portable Audio Interface, DAB Radio, Harman Kardon, High Beam Assist, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Park Distance Control, Ambient Lighting, Remote Park Heating, Secrecy Glass, Side Steps, Mud Flaps, Piano Black Wood, Electric Steering Column, Computer, Heated Multi Function Steering Wheel inc Gear Shift Paddles, Terrain Response, Adjustable Suspension, Folding Mirrors and 20" Alloys. Full Service History at Land Rover and Specialist. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Jim 07811 208138 and he will be happy to help, We are also g
land-rover range-rover sport black 4wd adjustable-suspension alloy-wheels cruise-control fsh push-button-start sat-nav side-steps sunroof television xenon 2011 estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
There are certain things in life that...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...