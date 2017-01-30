Land Rover RANGE ROVER SPORT

car description

Surround Camera System, Touch Screen Sat Nav, TV, Personal Telephone Integration, Voice Control, Cool Cubby Box, Passive Entry, Push Button Start, Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Electric Glass Sunroof, Electric Heated Memory Seats with Lumbar, Heated Rear Seats, Portable Audio Interface, DAB Radio, Harman Kardon, High Beam Assist, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Park Distance Control, Ambient Lighting, Remote Park Heating, Secrecy Glass, Side Steps, Mud Flaps, Piano Black Wood, Electric Steering Column, Computer, Heated Multi Function Steering Wheel inc Gear Shift Paddles, Terrain Response, Adjustable Suspension, Folding Mirrors and 20" Alloys. Full Service History at Land Rover and Specialist. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Jim 07811 208138 and he will be happy to help, We are also g