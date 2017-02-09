Chadwell Heath £62,989 62989.00GBP
Chadwell Heath,
Essex
United Kingdom
Full Upgraded Ultimate Styling Package, Electric Panoramic Glass Roof, Surround Camera System, Touch Screen Sat Nav, Blind Spot Monitor, Reverse Traffic Detection, Start / Stop Function, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Electric Heated Memory Seats, Heated Rear Seats, DAB Radio, Adaptive Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Ambient Lighting, Power Tailgate, Water Wading Aid, Secrecy Glass, Fully Colour Coded, Adaptive Dynamics, Terrain Response, Adjustable Suspension, Deployable Tow Pack, Folding Mirrors, Remote Park Heating, Electric Steering Column, Heated Multi Function Steering Wheel inc Gear Shift Paddles, Tyre Pressure Monitor and Upgraded 22" Black Alloys. Recent Land Rover Service. Balance of Manufacturers Warranty. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Ken
land-rover range-rover sport white 4wd adjustable-suspension alloy-wheels cruise-control push-button-start sat-nav warranty xenon 2014 estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
