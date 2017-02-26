Land Rover RANGE ROVER SPORT

car description

Surround Cameras, Dual View Touch Screen, Sat Nav, TV, Park Assist, Wade Sensing, Blind Spot Monitor, Reverse Traffic Detection, Traffic Sign Recognition, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Lane Departure Warning, Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Queue Assist, Electric Heated Memory Cooling Seats, Heated Cooling Rear Seats, DAB Radio, Meridian Signature Sound, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps with Signature Lights, Park Distance Control, High Beam Assist, Ambient Lighting, Dynamic Response, Torque Vectoring, Secrecy Glass, Power Tailgate, Terrain Response, Adjustable Suspension, Full Size Spare, Multi Function Steering Wheel inc Gear Shift Paddles, Piano Black Wood and Upgraded 21" Delta Wing Alloys. Full Land Rover service History. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Tony 07956 564440 an