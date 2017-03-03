loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover RANGE ROVER SPORT

Chadwell Heath £14,989 14989.00GBP

Chadwell Heath, Essex
United Kingdom

£14,989
Full Overfinch Body Styling, Full Overfinch Interior Styling inc Duo Tone Diamond Stitched Leather, Overfinch Engine Performance Upgrade, Touch Screen Sat Nav, Personal Telephone Integration, Voice Input, Cool Cubby Box, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Heated Memory Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Multi CD, Harman Kardon, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Park Distance Control, Terrain Response, Adjustable Suspension, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Folding Mirrors and 22" Overfinch Alloys. Full Land Rover Service History. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Kenny 07875 539530 and he will be happy to help, We are very good buyers of all Range Rovers Especially those with Styling Conversions by the likes of Kahn, Overfinch, Lumma, Hawke, Revere, Bespoke Bodykit etc So please give us a call if you are

land-rover range-rover sport black adjustable-suspension alloy-wheels bodykit cruise-control leather sat-nav xenon 2006 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover

  • Ad ID
    8704
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2006
  • Mileage
    83000 mi
