Land Rover RANGE ROVER SPORT

car description

Electric Panoramic Glass Roof, Touch Screen Sat Nav, Rear View Camera, InControl apps, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Heated Memory Seats, Heated Rear Seats, DAB Radio, Meridian Sound, Adaptive Bi-Xenon Headlamps, LED Signature Lights, Park Distance Control, Ambient Lighting, Adaptive Dynamics, Terrain Response, Adjustable Suspension, Power Tailgate, Electric Steering Column, Multi Function Steering Wheel inc Gear Shift Paddles, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Folding Mirrors and Upgraded 21" Delta Wing Alloys. Full Land Rover Service History. Balance of Manufacturers Warranty. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Jim 07811 208138 and he will be happy to help, We are also good buyers of all prestige, Sports and 4x4 vehicles so why not give us a call for