Chadwell Heath £46,989 46989.00GBP
Chadwell Heath,
Essex
United Kingdom
Touch Screen Sat Nav, Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Heated Memory Seats, Heated Rear Seats, DAB Radio, Xenon Headlamps, Park Distance Control, Ambient Lighting, Fully Colour Coded, Secrecy Glass, Power Tailgate, Terrain Response, Adjustable Suspension, Illuminated Treadplates, Electric Steering Column, Multi Function Steering Wheel inc Gear Shift Paddles, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Folding Mirrors and Upgraded 22" Black Turbine Alloys. Full Service History inc Recent Land Rover Service. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Kenny 07875 539530 and he will be happy to help, We are also good buyers of all prestige, Sports and 4x4 vehicles so why not give us a call for a price on yours, Please Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitt
land-rover range-rover sport black 4wd adjustable-suspension alloy-wheels cruise-control fsh push-button-start sat-nav xenon 2013 estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover l405
