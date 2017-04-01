Land Rover RANGE ROVER SPORT

car description

One Owner. Electric Panoramic Glass Roof, Touch Screen Sat Nav, Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Garage Door Opener, Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue Assist, Cool Box, Electric Heated Memory Cooling Seats with Lumbar, Heated Rear Seats, Ivory Headlining, DAB Radio, Meridian Sound, Xenon Headlamps, Park Distance Control, High Beam Assist, Ambient Lighting, Secrecy Glass, Power Tailgate, Adaptive Dynamics, Terrain Response, Adjustable Suspension, Illuminated Treadplates, Front Fogs, Heated Front Screen, Electric Steering Column, Heated Multi Function Steering Wheel inc Gear Shift Paddles, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Folding Mirrors, Red Calipers and 21" Split Spoke Alloys. Full Land Rover Service History.