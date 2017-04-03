Land Rover RANGE ROVER SPORT

car description

Electric Panoramic Glass Roof, Touch Screen Sat Nav, Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, ECO Start Stop System, Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue Assist, Cool Box, Electric Heated Memory Ventilated Seats with Lumbar, Heated Rear Seats, DAB Radio, Meridian Sound, Xenon Headlamps with Power Wash, Park Distance Control, High Beam Assist, Premium Ambient Lighting, Heated Front Screen, Black Pack, Power Tailgate, Terrain Response, Adjustable Suspension, Illuminated Treadplates, Front Fog Lamps, Secrecy Glass, Heated Multi Function Steering Wheel inc Gear Shift Paddles, Electric Steering Column, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Red Calipers, Overfinch Badges and 22" Overfinch Alloys. Full Land Rover Service History. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Jim 07811 208138 an