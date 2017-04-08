Land Rover RANGE ROVER SPORT

car description

One Owner. Panoramic Glass Roof, Touch Screen Sat Nav, Rear View Camera, Traffic Channel, WiFi Hotspot, InControl, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Cool Box, Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue Assist, Electric Heated Memory Cooling Seats, Heated Rear Seats, DAB Radio, Meridian Sound, Xenon Headlamps, Park Distance Control, Ambient Lighting, High Beam Assist, Illuminated Treadplates, Secrecy Glass, Handsfree Power Tailgate, Ebony Headlining, Terrain Response, Adjustable Suspension, Fully Colour Coded, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Front Fogs, Gloss Black Grille, Piano Black Wood, Electric Steering Column, F/Mirrors, H/M/F/S/Wheel inc G/S/Paddles, Red Calipers and 21 Alloys. Tracker Fitted. Full Land Rover Service History - Recent Service. Balance of Manufacturers Warranty. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Offi