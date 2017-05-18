Chesham £29,950 29950.00GBP
Hangar 7 Old Hangar Farm
Chesham, HP5 3QW, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom
Bluetooth, Full Leather, Memory Seats, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Electric Seats, Harman Kardon, 4x4 Boss Motor Company are delighted to present this beautiful 2012/62 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE.Finished in Baltic Blue with Full Beige Leather Upholstery. FULL Service History. NEW 'No Advisory' MOT.Specification Includes:Electric Sunroof, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Harmon/Kardon Sounds, Digital TV Tuner, Privacy Glass, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, DAB Radio, Electrically Adjustable Seats with Memory, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Screen Washers, Keyless Start, Ambient Lighting, Headlamp Power Wash, Front Fog Lamps, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Xenon Headlamps, Rear Parking Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Full Leather, Electric Front Windows, Electric Rear Windows. - VIEWING STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - PART EXCHANGE WELCOME- FINANCE AVAILABLE THROUGH OUR WEBSITE - 6 MONTHS RAC WARRANTY
