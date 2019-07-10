Land Rover Range Rover Sport

car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Heated Seats, Sports Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Push Button Start, Heated Windscreen, Service pack, 21'' Alloys, 4x4, Full main dealer service history Only 2 owners from new. The first owner being Land Rover themselves and the second owner being us. Supplied with a 5 year Land Rover service pack which covers the cost of the first 5 annual services from new. The car is also covered by Land Rover manufacturers warranty until 10/07/2019. The price shown is inclusive of VAT (£50.833.34+VAT). Present with the car is both original keys along with all original hand books and literature. In fantastic condition both inside and out even down to having had heavy duty rubber genuine Land Rover mats fitted over both the normal carpet Land Rover floor mats and boot floor to keep the interior as new, fresh and unworn as possible. The specification list on this car is too big to fit into an advert, however, this can be discussed in full. A brief outline of the car is; Yulong metallic white exterior including factory colour coding with Ebony leather interior with Ivory contrast and Ivory headlining. Grand black interior trim. Heated seats both in the front and rear with front electrically adjustable seating with both passenger and driver memory functionality. Rear seating manually adjustable. Deployable side steps, Keyless entry and start with 'gesture tailgate'. Unmarked 21'' alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli tyres and much more. Any inspection welcome. Tailored finance packages available. Part exchange welcome. Viewing by appointment only. Please take a moment to read our Autotrader dealer reviews. We are located in Chesterfield.